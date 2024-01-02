U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Hunter Lang holds pull-up bar during the 2023 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 27, 2023. The Military Bowl is an annual college football game that honors and shows appreciation for the nation’s active-duty service members and veterans. This year’s bowl game was the 14th edition and featured Virginia Tech versus Tulane.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt. Shakima DePrince)

