Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UH-60M Black Hawk lands at airfield during sunset

    UH-60M Black Hawk lands at airfield during sunset

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Spc. David Poleski 

    1st Armored Division

    UH-60M Black Hawk assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division prepares to land after completing a training flight at Biggs Army Airfield, Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Poleski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 00:01
    Photo ID: 8187556
    VIRIN: 231214-A-VD088-1023
    Resolution: 5414x3715
    Size: 994.64 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60M Black Hawk lands at airfield during sunset, by SPC David Poleski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Helicopters
    1st Armored Division
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT