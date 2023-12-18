Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Reserve “legacy unit” supports Space Mission, looks to expand

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Space Base Delta 1

    Members from the 428th Electromagnetic Warfare Flight pose in front of a B-25 Mitchell aircraft at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The 428th EWF works alongside the U.S. Space Force’s 4th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron in a total force integration readiness partnership to train, equip, mobilize and employ space electromagnetic warfare capabilities to support the full spectrum national security objectives. (Courtesy photo)

    Air Force Reserve
    Delta 3
    428th EWF

