Air Force Reserve “legacy unit” supports Space Mission, looks to expand

Members from the 428th Electromagnetic Warfare Flight pose in front of a B-25 Mitchell aircraft at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The 428th EWF works alongside the U.S. Space Force’s 4th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron in a total force integration readiness partnership to train, equip, mobilize and employ space electromagnetic warfare capabilities to support the full spectrum national security objectives. (Courtesy photo)

