Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unified Command continues response for M/V Genius Star XI

    Unified Command continues response for M/V Genius Star XI

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Response personnel stage the Emergency Towing System aboard M/V Genius Star XI while offshore Unalaska, Alaska, Dec. 31, 2023. The M/V Genius Star XI remains stable. Assessment teams on site report air quality remains normal, and there is no indication of heat in or around the cargo holds. Courtesy photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 13:54
    Photo ID: 8187321
    VIRIN: 231231-G-MT091-1100
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 315.1 KB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unified Command continues response for M/V Genius Star XI, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M/V Genius Star XI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT