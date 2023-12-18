Unified Command continues response for M/V Genius Star XI

Response personnel stage the Emergency Towing System aboard M/V Genius Star XI while offshore Unalaska, Alaska, Dec. 31, 2023. The M/V Genius Star XI remains stable. Assessment teams on site report air quality remains normal, and there is no indication of heat in or around the cargo holds. Courtesy photo.

