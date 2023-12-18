Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Rebecca Ratcliffe poses for a portrait photo at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 13:26
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    RTC Staff in the Spotlight

