Sgt. Nick L. Piazza, along with other Soldiers from the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, participate in Operation Hammer 2022 in Niinisalo, Finland. The two-week exercise tested the combined Finnish and U.S. military forces in battle operations. (Courtesy photo by Sgt. Nick L. Piazza)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 09:38
|Photo ID:
|8187148
|VIRIN:
|221111-A-D0431-1001
|Resolution:
|1905x1289
|Size:
|646.02 KB
|Location:
|NIINISALO, FI
|Hometown:
|TRENTON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cavalry scout’s work ethic fueled by country childhood, military life, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cavalry scout’s work ethic fueled by country childhood, military life
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT