    Col. Smith Becomes Assistant Chief of STaff, G-2 (3 JAN 1931)

    UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Brig. Gen. Alfred T. Smith

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 09:17
    Photo ID: 8187136
    VIRIN: 240102-A-SE658-8300
    Resolution: 2167x2769
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Col. Smith Becomes Assistant Chief of Staff, G-2 (3 JAN 1931)

    Military Intelligence Division
    This Week in MI History
    BG Alfred T. Smith
    ACOS G-2

