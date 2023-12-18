Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Attache Returns from Russo-Turkish War (JAN 1879)

    Military Attache Returns from Russo-Turkish War (JAN 1879)

    UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Artist Frederick W. Rose’s allegorical war map of the “Great Eastern Crisis,” portraying various national responses to the conflicts in the Balkans and Caucasus, c.1877

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 09:11
    Photo ID: 8187135
    VIRIN: 240102-O-MF537-4735
    Resolution: 9002x7137
    Size: 12.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Attache Returns from Russo-Turkish War (JAN 1879), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military Attache Returns from Russo-Turkish War (JAN 1879)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military attachés
    This Week in MI History
    MG Francis V. Greene
    Russo-Turkish War

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT