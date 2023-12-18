Artist Frederick W. Rose’s allegorical war map of the “Great Eastern Crisis,” portraying various national responses to the conflicts in the Balkans and Caucasus, c.1877
Military Attache Returns from Russo-Turkish War (JAN 1879)
