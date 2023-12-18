Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMF-assigned Cutter Seizes Hashish and Methamphetamines in North Arabian Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    12.28.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231228-N-NO146-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 28, 2023) Bags of illegal narcotics seized from a vessel are stacked on the deck of the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142) in the Arabian Sea, Dec. 28. Robert Goldman was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 07:09
    VIRIN: 231228-N-NO146-1001
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    USCG
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Combined Maritime Forces
    CMF
    CTF 150

