231228-N-NO146-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 28, 2023) Bags of illegal narcotics seized from a vessel are stacked on the deck of the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142) in the Arabian Sea, Dec. 28. Robert Goldman was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.02.2024 07:09 Photo ID: 8187088 VIRIN: 231228-N-NO146-1001 Resolution: 4892x2784 Size: 798.69 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMF-assigned Cutter Seizes Hashish and Methamphetamines in North Arabian Sea, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.