Recreation of original logo for Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Gulfport, Miss. This drawing was created using historic photos from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. Original art, unknown, recreated from scratch and with tracing elements using the Adobe Suite. (U.S. Navy illustration by Jovi Prevot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 21:12 Photo ID: 8186347 VIRIN: 230801-N-IX958-5081 Resolution: 13572x13561 Size: 13.89 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCBC GULFPORT LOGO, by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.