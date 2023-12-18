Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCBC GULFPORT LOGO

    NCBC GULFPORT LOGO

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Jovi Prevot 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element

    Recreation of original logo for Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Gulfport, Miss. This drawing was created using historic photos from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. Original art, unknown, recreated from scratch and with tracing elements using the Adobe Suite. (U.S. Navy illustration by Jovi Prevot)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 21:12
    Photo ID: 8186347
    VIRIN: 230801-N-IX958-5081
    Resolution: 13572x13561
    Size: 13.89 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NCBC GULFPORT LOGO, by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy History

