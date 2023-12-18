Recreation of original logo for Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Gulfport, Miss. This drawing was created using historic photos from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. Original art, unknown, recreated from scratch and with tracing elements using the Adobe Suite. (U.S. Navy illustration by Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 21:12
|Photo ID:
|8186347
|VIRIN:
|230801-N-IX958-5081
|Resolution:
|13572x13561
|Size:
|13.89 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCBC GULFPORT LOGO, by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT