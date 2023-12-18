Gen. Randy George, 41st Chief of Staff, receives a brief from Rangers in the Army's 75th Ranger Regiment, Regimental Military Intelligence Battalion, Fort Moore, September 09, 2023
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 16:57
|Photo ID:
|8186052
|VIRIN:
|230912-A-YE304-5470
|Resolution:
|2832x4240
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
