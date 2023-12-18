U.S. Army Capt. Luke Ebeling, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, poses for a portrait after winning Best Ranger May 09, 2023, at Fort Moore, Ga. The Best Ranger Competition is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 16:43
|Photo ID:
|8186033
|VIRIN:
|230509-A-YE304-4387
|Resolution:
|5297x6621
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger Winner, by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT