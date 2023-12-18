Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Ranger Winner

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Capt. Luke Ebeling, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, poses for a portrait after winning Best Ranger May 09, 2023, at Fort Moore, Ga. The Best Ranger Competition is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Best Ranger Compeition
    Best Ranger 2023

