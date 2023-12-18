Best Ranger Winner

U.S. Army Capt. Luke Ebeling, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, poses for a portrait after winning Best Ranger May 09, 2023, at Fort Moore, Ga. The Best Ranger Competition is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war.

Date Taken: 05.09.2023