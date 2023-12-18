Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EFO the front line of the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2023

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    As the front line of response for the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission, the Emergency Field Office is the immediate support for the quality assurance representatives who work directly with local stakeholders and community leaders.

    The EFO personnel consists of a resident engineer, office engineer, geospacial information system specialist, archeologist, subject-matter experts, and quality assurance specialists, and is where the daily missions, processes and safety procedures for the field are discussed.

    "We have great quality assurance individuals and supervisors working for USACE,” said U.S. Army Capt. Chris Price, EFO Battle Captain. “The EFO ensures the outlined tasks for our contractors are getting done to the standards and per the scope of work."

    The contracts required for the debris removal and disposal, temporary debris site, archaeological survey, archaeological and cultural monitoring and all other supporting contract actions are managed and administered through the EFO.

