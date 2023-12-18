Keeping It In the Family

On February 4, 2023, Lt. Richard Gagnier was properly relieved as commanding officer of Naval Security Forces (NSF) Newport by someone very near and dear to his heart: his younger brother, Lt. j.g. Robert Gagnier.

