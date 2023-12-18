On February 4, 2023, Lt. Richard Gagnier was properly relieved as commanding officer of Naval Security Forces (NSF) Newport by someone very near and dear to his heart: his younger brother, Lt. j.g. Robert Gagnier.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 15:13
|Photo ID:
|8185967
|VIRIN:
|230210-N-PL543-1001
|Resolution:
|640x640
|Size:
|93.03 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keeping It In the Family, by PO2 Tyra Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT