    Keeping It In the Family

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyra Watson 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    On February 4, 2023, Lt. Richard Gagnier was properly relieved as commanding officer of Naval Security Forces (NSF) Newport by someone very near and dear to his heart: his younger brother, Lt. j.g. Robert Gagnier.

