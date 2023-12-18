Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission emergency responder spotlight - Susan Walters

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission emergency responder spotlight - Susan Walters

    ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Susan Walters, Emergency Management specialist with the Rock Island District, is supporting the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission as the planning chief. She initiates long range deployment planning and coordinates with the project mission managers to anticipate their teams’ future needs.

    She also leads the planning team who manages the reception, staging, onward movement and integration process for each responder. As the chief, she is responsible for ensuring the planning team provides incoming personnel with the necessary resources needed to perform their duties, supports ENGLink issues, processes and tracks personnel tasker actions and monitors the safe return of all responders.

    "I am so honored and proud to have played a small role in such a large mission helping Lahaina return to a sense of normalcy. Seeing the devastation firsthand has been a very humbling experience. I hope my contributions to the Recovery Field Office and the Planning Team will make a difference, improving processes and continuity allowing the missions success and the families of Maui to rebuild again," said Walters. "Mahalo & Lana ʻiʻo ka manaʻo" (Thank you and best wishes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 14:34
    Photo ID: 8185924
    VIRIN: 231231-O-AZ289-2637
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 183.97 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission emergency responder spotlight - Susan Walters, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency response
    Hawaiiwildfire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT