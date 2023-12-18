Susan Walters, Emergency Management specialist with the Rock Island District, is supporting the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission as the planning chief. She initiates long range deployment planning and coordinates with the project mission managers to anticipate their teams’ future needs.



She also leads the planning team who manages the reception, staging, onward movement and integration process for each responder. As the chief, she is responsible for ensuring the planning team provides incoming personnel with the necessary resources needed to perform their duties, supports ENGLink issues, processes and tracks personnel tasker actions and monitors the safe return of all responders.



"I am so honored and proud to have played a small role in such a large mission helping Lahaina return to a sense of normalcy. Seeing the devastation firsthand has been a very humbling experience. I hope my contributions to the Recovery Field Office and the Planning Team will make a difference, improving processes and continuity allowing the missions success and the families of Maui to rebuild again," said Walters. "Mahalo & Lana ʻiʻo ka manaʻo" (Thank you and best wishes)

Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission emergency responder spotlight - Susan Walters