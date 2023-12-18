Combat Camera Block Training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas, Combat Camera Apprentice, 1st Combat Camera Squadron, poses for a low light photo July 11, 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Low Light photography is one of the many unique disciplines that Combat Camera specializes in, through training and application. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Thomas Hansford)

