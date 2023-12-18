Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Camera Block Training

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Airman Thomas Hansford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas, Combat Camera Apprentice, 1st Combat Camera Squadron, poses for a low light photo July 11, 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Low Light photography is one of the many unique disciplines that Combat Camera specializes in, through training and application. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Thomas Hansford)

