    Stuttgart High School Graduation

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Marcus Fichtl 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    The Stuttgart High School Junior ROTC color guard, marches off the stage during the class of 2023's graduation ceremony, at Panzer Kaserne, Boeblingen, Germany, on May 31, 2023. The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school supports U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's community of 28,000 service members, civilians and retirees.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stuttgart High School Graduation, by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    High School, Graduation, DODEA, Suttgart, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

