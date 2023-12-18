Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Herdweg Fire

    The Herdweg Fire

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Marcus Fichtl 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Ionel Dobrita, who runs Panzer Kaserne's German-American Kantine, stands in the middle of his Monte Casino restaurant's kitchen, located just outside the Army Post's main gate, Boeblingen, Germany, Jan 19, 2023. On Jan. 6, a structure fire at the building next door ignited multiple gas canisters, and despite a combined response from German and U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart firefighters, the restaurant was lost. Since, Dobrita has added dinner services to his on-post establishment, and has received many well wishes from his mostly American clientele. “The fire happened, there’s nothing we can do to change that, but our German-American friendship, that only grew stronger,” he said.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 10:03
    Photo ID: 8185772
    VIRIN: 230119-A-TW035-8713
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.53 MB
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Fire, Kantine, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, combined response, fire fighters, kitchen

