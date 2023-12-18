Ionel Dobrita, who runs Panzer Kaserne's German-American Kantine, stands in the middle of his Monte Casino restaurant's kitchen, located just outside the Army Post's main gate, Boeblingen, Germany, Jan 19, 2023. On Jan. 6, a structure fire at the building next door ignited multiple gas canisters, and despite a combined response from German and U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart firefighters, the restaurant was lost. Since, Dobrita has added dinner services to his on-post establishment, and has received many well wishes from his mostly American clientele. “The fire happened, there’s nothing we can do to change that, but our German-American friendship, that only grew stronger,” he said.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 10:03 Photo ID: 8185772 VIRIN: 230119-A-TW035-8713 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.53 MB Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Herdweg Fire, by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.