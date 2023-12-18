Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Best Ranger Winners

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Capt. Luke Ebeling and Spc. Justin Rein, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, raise pistols in the air at the Ranger Memorial April 17, 2023, at Fort Moore, Ga. The Best Ranger Competition is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 09:39
    Location: GA, US
    TAGS

    Best Ranger Compeition
    Best Ranger 2023

