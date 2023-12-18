2023 Best Ranger Winners

U.S. Army Capt. Luke Ebeling and Spc. Justin Rein, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, raise pistols in the air at the Ranger Memorial April 17, 2023, at Fort Moore, Ga. The Best Ranger Competition is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)



