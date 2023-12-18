Holocaust Remembrance Day Stuttgart 2023

A woman places white visitation stones onto Jewish grave markers during Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Stuttgart Army Airfield in Filderstadt, Germany, April 18, 2023. In 2005, 34 Jewish victims of the Holocaust were found during a construction project at the Army airfield. A memorial was then built, and U.S. Garrison Stuttgart along with the Jewish community in Stuttgart and the local cities of Leinfelden-Echterdingen and Filderstadt have hosted a yearly ceremony on Yom Hashoah. The Nazi regime killed more than 11 million people during the Holocaust, including 6 million Jews.

