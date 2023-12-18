Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holocaust Remembrance Day Stuttgart 2023

    FILDERSTADT, BW, GERMANY

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Marcus Fichtl 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    A woman places white visitation stones onto Jewish grave markers during Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Stuttgart Army Airfield in Filderstadt, Germany, April 18, 2023. In 2005, 34 Jewish victims of the Holocaust were found during a construction project at the Army airfield. A memorial was then built, and U.S. Garrison Stuttgart along with the Jewish community in Stuttgart and the local cities of Leinfelden-Echterdingen and Filderstadt have hosted a yearly ceremony on Yom Hashoah. The Nazi regime killed more than 11 million people during the Holocaust, including 6 million Jews.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holocaust Remembrance Day Stuttgart 2023, by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stuttgart
    Holocaust Remebrance Day
    Yom Hashoah, Stuttgart Army Airfield, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

