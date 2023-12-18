The Stuttgart Legacy Drumline livens up the crowd during a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Europe championship high school football game between the Stuttgart High School Panthers and the Vilseck High School Falcons at Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany, Oct. 28, 2023. The Panthers would go on to defeat the Falcons 24-22, securing the school their 4th straight championship title. The drumline is composed of students and Stuttgart Military Community members and provides musical support to many events across the garrison.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 07:11
|Photo ID:
|8185726
|VIRIN:
|231028-A-TW035-4515
|Resolution:
|4582x6873
|Size:
|24.45 MB
|Location:
|BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stuttgart Legacy Drumline fights on, by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
