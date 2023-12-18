Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stuttgart Legacy Drumline fights on

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Marcus Fichtl 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    The Stuttgart Legacy Drumline livens up the crowd during a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Europe championship high school football game between the Stuttgart High School Panthers and the Vilseck High School Falcons at Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany, Oct. 28, 2023. The Panthers would go on to defeat the Falcons 24-22, securing the school their 4th straight championship title. The drumline is composed of students and Stuttgart Military Community members and provides musical support to many events across the garrison.

    This work, Stuttgart Legacy Drumline fights on, by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DODEA, High School, Football, Championship, Drumline

