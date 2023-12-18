Stuttgart Legacy Drumline fights on

The Stuttgart Legacy Drumline livens up the crowd during a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Europe championship high school football game between the Stuttgart High School Panthers and the Vilseck High School Falcons at Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany, Oct. 28, 2023. The Panthers would go on to defeat the Falcons 24-22, securing the school their 4th straight championship title. The drumline is composed of students and Stuttgart Military Community members and provides musical support to many events across the garrison.

