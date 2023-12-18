Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Stuttgart ID4 Celebration

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Marcus Fichtl 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    A man lifts his child in the air during U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's, open post, Independence Day celebration held at Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany, July 4, 2023. The open post event was the first in more than 20 years, and brought more than 20,000 Germans and Americans to the base.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 06:54
    Photo ID: 8185724
    VIRIN: 230704-A-TW035-2039
    Resolution: 5033x3355
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Stuttgart ID4 Celebration, by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    German, American, ID4, Independence Day, USAG Stuttgart, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, open post

