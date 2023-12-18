USAG Stuttgart ID4 Celebration

A man lifts his child in the air during U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's, open post, Independence Day celebration held at Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany, July 4, 2023. The open post event was the first in more than 20 years, and brought more than 20,000 Germans and Americans to the base.
|07.04.2023
|12.31.2023 06:54
|8185724
|230704-A-TW035-2039
|5033x3355
|4.17 MB
|BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
|4
|0
