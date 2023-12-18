A hunter, bathed in green light, keeps warm during U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's inaugural German-American Jaegerfest at the Garden of Eden on Panzer Kaserne's local training area (LTA), Feb. 4, 2023. Two hundred German and American hunters donned their best felt Jaeger garb and braved the elements to enjoy each other's company under torchlight. The LTA and the surrounding forest sit upon the then-Duchy of Wurttemberg's historic hunting grounds. An area hunters still use today.

