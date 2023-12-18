Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German-American Jaegerfest

    German-American Jaegerfest

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Marcus Fichtl 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    A hunter, bathed in green light, keeps warm during U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart's inaugural German-American Jaegerfest at the Garden of Eden on Panzer Kaserne's local training area (LTA), Feb. 4, 2023. Two hundred German and American hunters donned their best felt Jaeger garb and braved the elements to enjoy each other's company under torchlight. The LTA and the surrounding forest sit upon the then-Duchy of Wurttemberg's historic hunting grounds. An area hunters still use today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 06:42
    Photo ID: 8185721
    VIRIN: 230204-A-TW035-1309
    Resolution: 6861x4574
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German-American Jaegerfest, by Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    hunting
    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart
    green fire
    German-American Jaegerfest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT