In an effort to reduce traffic crashes during the holiday season, Fort Meade DES will conduct traffic stops between November 22 and December 6 on drivers that are on their cellular phones without hands-free devices.



Distracted driving has become a deadly epidemic on our roads. While drivers texting behind the wheel tops what seems like an endless list of distractions, other risky actions include:

- Talking - whether it be on the phone or to others in the car

- Settling your navigation

- Adjusting what you're listening to

- Drinking coffee

- Applying makeup



By driving distracted, you're robbing yourself of seconds that you may need to avoid a close call or deadly crash. Using a cell phone while driving creates enormous potential for deaths and injuries on U.S. roads. In 2021, 3,522 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers.



Young drivers seem more prone to using their phones while driving. According to NHTSA research from 2021, drivers 16 to 24 years old using handheld electronic devices while driving is up 11% from 2020. But make no mistake, it isn't just young people who are driving distracted, since drivers in other age groups don't lag far behind.



The law in Maryland prohibits the use of a handheld phone while driving. This includes the writing, sending, or reading of a text or electronic message. Avoid a fine and park the phone before you drive. (U.S. Army Graphic by Jasmyne Ferber, Fort Meade Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 01:02 Photo ID: 8185687 VIRIN: 231121-A-OL973-6151 Resolution: 1545x2000 Size: 400.27 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Distracted Driving Awareness Infographic, by Jasmyne Ferber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.