Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission emergency responder spotlight - Cathy Denham

Cathy Denham, budget analyst for the Nashville District, is deployed with the National Financial Management Cadre and supporting the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission as finance chief. She manages all funding associated with the mission and the execution of funds. She also assists with the execution of mission by providing budget and accounting support.



"I feel honored and privileged to be able to give back to the people in the small way that I can," said Denham. "I originally turned down the ask to serve here on Maui because I recently lost my son but as I thought about it I realized these people had lost everything. I reconsidered the opportunity because I understand the need for healing and if there was any way I could help in their healing and healing their land I felt I needed and wanted to do that, even if it was by the small part I play in this mission with funding. I am thankful to my district and thankful for the leadership here on the Hawaii Wildfire mission for allowing me to come."

