Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coalition Portraits

    Coalition Portraits

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Merrill 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    British Army Maj. A. Asong, deputy public affairs officer, Directorate of Strategic Communications, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, pauses between briefings for a portrait, Union III Forward Operating Base, Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 14, 2023. CJTF-OIR is the military component of a Global Coalition of 77 nations and five international organizations, that remain committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Merrill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 22:00
    Photo ID: 8185583
    VIRIN: 230214-A-IU537-3384
    Resolution: 5506x7708
    Size: 33.7 MB
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Portraits, by SSG Micah Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT