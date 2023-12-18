Coalition Portraits

British Army Maj. A. Asong, deputy public affairs officer, Directorate of Strategic Communications, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, pauses between briefings for a portrait, Union III Forward Operating Base, Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 14, 2023. CJTF-OIR is the military component of a Global Coalition of 77 nations and five international organizations, that remain committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Merrill)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8185583
|VIRIN:
|230214-A-IU537-3384
|Resolution:
|5506x7708
|Size:
|33.7 MB
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
