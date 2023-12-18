British Army Maj. A. Asong, deputy public affairs officer, Directorate of Strategic Communications, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, pauses between briefings for a portrait, Union III Forward Operating Base, Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 14, 2023. CJTF-OIR is the military component of a Global Coalition of 77 nations and five international organizations, that remain committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Merrill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 22:00 Photo ID: 8185583 VIRIN: 230214-A-IU537-3384 Resolution: 5506x7708 Size: 33.7 MB Location: BAGHDAD, IQ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coalition Portraits, by SSG Micah Merrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.