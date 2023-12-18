Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard continues to monitor extinguished vessel fire near Dutch Harbor, Alaska

    Coast Guard continues to monitor extinguished vessel fire near Dutch Harbor, Alaska

    DUTCH HARBOR, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The motor vessel Genius Star XI sits in the water near Dutch Harbor, Alaska on Dec. 30, 2023. The vessel experienced multiple cargo fires during its voyage that were safely contained before the Coast Guard came to assist. (Photo courtesy of T&T Salvage and Marine Firefighting)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 21:36
    Photo ID: 8185582
    VIRIN: 231230-G-GM914-8692
    Resolution: 900x1600
    Size: 154.07 KB
    Location: DUTCH HARBOR, AK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard continues to monitor extinguished vessel fire near Dutch Harbor, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USCG
    firefighting
    Search & rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT