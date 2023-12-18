Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission emergency responder spotlight - Lisa Bishop

Lisa Bishop, safety and occupational health specialist for USACE Portland District, is serving as a Critical Incident Stress Management peer supporter. She provides USACE first responders with confidential and discreet peer support during the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission. She works to lessen the overall impact of stress and accelerate recovery for personnel supporting the mission.



Honored, humbled, grateful - I am honored to be serving with such greatness and dedication, humbled by the way my fellow teammates are serving the people of Maui and grateful to be chosen for such a mission," said Bishop.

