Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission emergency responder spotlight - Lisa Bishop

    Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission emergency responder spotlight - Lisa Bishop

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Lisa Bishop, safety and occupational health specialist for USACE Portland District, is serving as a Critical Incident Stress Management peer supporter. She provides USACE first responders with confidential and discreet peer support during the Hawaii Wildfire Recovery mission. She works to lessen the overall impact of stress and accelerate recovery for personnel supporting the mission.

    Honored, humbled, grateful - I am honored to be serving with such greatness and dedication, humbled by the way my fellow teammates are serving the people of Maui and grateful to be chosen for such a mission," said Bishop.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 14:25
    Photo ID: 8185507
    VIRIN: 231230-O-AZ289-2818
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 174.55 KB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Wildfire Recovery Mission emergency responder spotlight - Lisa Bishop, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency response
    Hawaiiwildfires23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT