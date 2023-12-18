Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okies maintain competitive advantage in Italy

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Lauren Kelly 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 507th Air Refueling Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, taxis on the runway Feb. 27, 2023, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, located at the foot of the Dolomites mountain range in northeast Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 12:24
    Photo ID: 8185311
    VIRIN: 230227-F-EW270-1001
    Resolution: 4993x2809
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okies maintain competitive advantage in Italy, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    507 ARW
    Triple Nickel
    ReserveReady

