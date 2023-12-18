A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 507th Air Refueling Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, taxis on the runway Feb. 27, 2023, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, located at the foot of the Dolomites mountain range in northeast Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 12:24
|Photo ID:
|8185311
|VIRIN:
|230227-F-EW270-1001
|Resolution:
|4993x2809
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Okies maintain competitive advantage in Italy, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT