    Aviation Precision Marksman

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Enrique Ferrer 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    An Aviation Precision Marksman from ATC Mobile's Aviation Special Missions Division sights in on his M110 for moving target course training from an MH-65 helicopter.

    Date Taken: 12.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 11:41
    Photo ID: 8185292
    VIRIN: 231230-G-NE173-8615
    Resolution: 2252x2815
    Size: 862.03 KB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Precision Marksman, by PO1 Enrique Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    MH65
    precision marksman

