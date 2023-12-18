An Aviation Precision Marksman from ATC Mobile's Aviation Special Missions Division sights in on his M110 for moving target course training from an MH-60 helicopter.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2023 11:31
|Photo ID:
|8185264
|VIRIN:
|231230-G-NE173-2285
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviation Precision Marksman, by PO1 Enrique Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT