    A Day in Command

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Jonathan Cotto 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Carlos F. Damian and Master Sgt. Aubrey J. Thrower, depart the Inter-American Air Forces Academy during the 37th Training Wing’s monthly Command Chief for a Day, Nov. 20. Damian, 37 TRW Command Chief selected Thrower, 321st Training Squadron Military Training Instructor, to participate in the program for his outstanding leadership skills, dedication to the mission, and commitment to the growth and development of trainees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Cotto)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2023 09:25
    Photo ID: 8185164
    VIRIN: 201123-F-OE124-1001
    Resolution: 4374x2919
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, A Day in Command, by Jonathan Cotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A Day in Command: Military Training Instructor takes the helm at the 37th Training Wing

    TAGS

    Leadership
    37th Training Wing
    Command Chief
    Military Training Instructor

