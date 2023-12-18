A Day in Command

Chief Master Sgt. Carlos F. Damian and Master Sgt. Aubrey J. Thrower, depart the Inter-American Air Forces Academy during the 37th Training Wing’s monthly Command Chief for a Day, Nov. 20. Damian, 37 TRW Command Chief selected Thrower, 321st Training Squadron Military Training Instructor, to participate in the program for his outstanding leadership skills, dedication to the mission, and commitment to the growth and development of trainees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Cotto)

Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 12.30.2023 Location: TX, US