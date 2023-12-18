Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed Christmas: What the Grinch can’t steal

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rylee Phillips, mental health technician, left, and Lt. Col. Mark Dixon, mental health provider, both from the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, provide ways to enjoy the holidays for service members at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 28, 2023. The 724th EABS mental health team encourages team activities creating new traditions with teammates to make the holidays more enjoyable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 12:43
    Photo ID: 8184326
    VIRIN: 231228-F-SV792-1035
    Resolution: 4168x3334
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Christmas: What the Grinch can’t steal, by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    Deployed Christmas
    Air Base 201
    409th AEG
    morale and readiness
    406th AEW

