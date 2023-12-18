Deployed Christmas: What the Grinch can’t steal

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rylee Phillips, mental health technician, left, and Lt. Col. Mark Dixon, mental health provider, both from the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, provide ways to enjoy the holidays for service members at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 28, 2023. The 724th EABS mental health team encourages team activities creating new traditions with teammates to make the holidays more enjoyable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

