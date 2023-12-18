Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moses poses in Afghanistan

    KANDAHAR, AFGHANISTAN

    12.01.2015

    Photo by Johannes Schmidt 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Jacqueline Moses poses for a photo while on base in Kandahar, Afghanistan where she served as a logistics management specialist for three years. (Courtesy photo by Jacqueline Moses)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2015
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 12:47
    Photo ID: 8184324
    VIRIN: 151201-O-IG193-9215
    Resolution: 1836x3264
    Size: 952.57 KB
    Location: KANDAHAR, AF
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, NC, US
    civilian
    logistics
    retirement

