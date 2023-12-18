Locks and Dam 3 Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District

Fall colors peak around the Regis R. Malady Bridge as the towboat Hailey Nicole pushes barges upstream towards Locks and Dam 3 on the Monongahela River in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, Oct 25, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District manages Locks and Dam 3 which is one of nine navigation structures that provide year-round navigation on the Monongahela River. It was completed in 1907 and is one of the oldest functioning locks and dam in the nation. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Stacey G. Wyzykowski)

