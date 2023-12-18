Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Locks and Dam 3 Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District

    Locks and Dam 3 Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Fall colors peak around the Regis R. Malady Bridge as the towboat Hailey Nicole pushes barges upstream towards Locks and Dam 3 on the Monongahela River in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, Oct 25, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District manages Locks and Dam 3 which is one of nine navigation structures that provide year-round navigation on the Monongahela River. It was completed in 1907 and is one of the oldest functioning locks and dam in the nation. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Stacey G. Wyzykowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 11:11
    Photo ID: 8184103
    VIRIN: 231025-A-GE626-1002
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Locks and Dam 3 Fall Colors - USACE Pittsburgh District, by Stacey G. Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    Elizabeth
    Pittsburgh District
    .S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Monongahela River
    Locks and Dam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT