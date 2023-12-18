Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Discover Your Potential

    Discover Your Potential

    CANONSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    360th Recruiting Group

    A recruiting poster made for the 311th Recruiting Squadron headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Nov. 9, 2023. The poster was created using multiple images and elements layered amongst each other. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jacob B. Derry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 17:09
    Photo ID: 8183063
    VIRIN: 231109-F-YG657-1001
    Resolution: 2956x4443
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: CANONSBURG, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Discover Your Potential, by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruiting
    AF.COM
    AFRS
    Air Force Recruiting
    Aim High
    311 RCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT