The Joint Munitions Command plays an integral part in ensuring that Soldiers and Warfighters are equipped with quality munitions in the correct locations on time, every time.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8182940
|VIRIN:
|231228-A-A0796-1001
|Resolution:
|4193x1624
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, YEAR IN REVIEW: JMC’s still ready, reliable, and lethal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
YEAR IN REVIEW: JMC’s still ready, reliable, and lethal
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT