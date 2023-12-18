Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen from the 87th and 721st Aerial Port Squadrons move explosive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Cornelius, 87th Aerial Port Squadron ramp service specialist, stands on the deck of a Tunner 60K loader at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 31, 2023. Cornelius joined the 87th APS, a squadron in the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, in early 2021. During the squadron’s annual tour in Germany, he helped mitigate the risk of aircraft damage by spotting two Tunner 60K loaders used to offload cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

    87th Aerial Port Squadron
