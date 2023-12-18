U.S. Air Force Hayden Arnold, 445th Security Forces Squadron fire team member, passes through a ditch while conducting field movement training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 2, 2023. The defenders dealt with crossing danger areas such as clearings, berms and roadways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joel McCullough)
|04.02.2023
|12.28.2023 14:29
|8182797
|230402-F-EB138-1024
|5472x3648
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|5
|0
This work, Wing SF Airmen look to future battle spaces during UTA, by Amanda Dick, identified by DVIDS
