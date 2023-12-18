Wing SF Airmen look to future battle spaces during UTA

U.S. Air Force Hayden Arnold, 445th Security Forces Squadron fire team member, passes through a ditch while conducting field movement training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 2, 2023. The defenders dealt with crossing danger areas such as clearings, berms and roadways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joel McCullough)

Date Taken: 04.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US