    Wing SF Airmen look to future battle spaces during UTA

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Photo by Amanda Dick 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Air Force Hayden Arnold, 445th Security Forces Squadron fire team member, passes through a ditch while conducting field movement training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 2, 2023. The defenders dealt with crossing danger areas such as clearings, berms and roadways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joel McCullough)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 14:29
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    This work, Wing SF Airmen look to future battle spaces during UTA, by Amanda Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    445th Security Forces Squadron
    445th SFS

