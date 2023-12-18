Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OO-ALC in Focus

    OO-ALC in Focus

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Jessica Soltero, 532nd Commodities Maintenance Squadron, stands next to the Vertical Hone machine, which is used to sand, hone and polish the inside of the pistons cylinder walls on a C-5 Galaxy aircraft, Sept. 19, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 11:10
    Photo ID: 8182598
    VIRIN: 230919-F-EF974-1033
    Resolution: 5386x3584
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OO-ALC in Focus, by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    OO-ALC
    532CMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT