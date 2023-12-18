Jessica Soltero, 532nd Commodities Maintenance Squadron, stands next to the Vertical Hone machine, which is used to sand, hone and polish the inside of the pistons cylinder walls on a C-5 Galaxy aircraft, Sept. 19, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 11:10
|Photo ID:
|8182598
|VIRIN:
|230919-F-EF974-1033
|Resolution:
|5386x3584
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OO-ALC in Focus, by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT