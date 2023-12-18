Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Flight Surgeons to participate in Flyover of 90th Orange Bowl

    12.26.2023

    Photo by Jennifer Cragg 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    MIAMI, Fl. (Dec. 26, 2023)- Lt. Nicholas Ryan, from Daytona Beach, Florida, left, and Lt. Michael Rizzo, from Pensacola, Florida, flight surgeons assigned to Training Air Wing 2 aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville, Texas, pose for a photo. The Navy flight surgeons will fly in the backseat of two of the four T-45 Goshawk aircraft scheduled to fly over the 90th Orange Bowl featuring the Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Bulldogs, Dec. 30. (Photo courtesy U.S. Navy)

