Naval Flight Surgeons to participate in Flyover of 90th Orange Bowl

MIAMI, Fl. (Dec. 26, 2023)- Lt. Nicholas Ryan, from Daytona Beach, Florida, left, and Lt. Michael Rizzo, from Pensacola, Florida, flight surgeons assigned to Training Air Wing 2 aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville, Texas, pose for a photo. The Navy flight surgeons will fly in the backseat of two of the four T-45 Goshawk aircraft scheduled to fly over the 90th Orange Bowl featuring the Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Bulldogs, Dec. 30. (Photo courtesy U.S. Navy)

