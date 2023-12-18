Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Titan Tuesday: Tech Sgt. Rodney Johnson

    Titan Tuesday: Tech Sgt. Rodney Johnson

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Rodney Johnson, 39th Communications Squadron base information technology asset management non-commissioned officer in charge, poses at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 2, 2023. Johnson led the base’s 2023 tech refresh and upgraded 590 devices, contributing to greater network capabilities and efficiency on base. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 06:11
    Photo ID: 8182375
    VIRIN: 231102-F-TO537-1007
    Resolution: 5874x3908
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Titan Tuesday: Tech Sgt. Rodney Johnson, by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Incirlik
    39 ABW
    Readiness
    ReadyTitan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT