Remembering Operation Market Garden

People gather to watch a nine aircraft formation with representatives from the U.S., Netherlands, Italy, Romania, Greece, Germany and Poland gather during Operation Market Garden memorial flight over the Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2023. Operation Market Garden was conducted by Allied powers during World War II from Sept. 17-27, 1944 in order to open a liberation route into northern Germany and it was split into two phases. More than 41,000 Allied jumpers were dropped into the Netherlands to occupy the bridges until land forces arrived. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

