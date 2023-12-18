Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering Operation Market Garden

    EINDHOVEN AIR BASE, NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    People gather to watch a nine aircraft formation with representatives from the U.S., Netherlands, Italy, Romania, Greece, Germany and Poland gather during Operation Market Garden memorial flight over the Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2023. Operation Market Garden was conducted by Allied powers during World War II from Sept. 17-27, 1944 in order to open a liberation route into northern Germany and it was split into two phases. More than 41,000 Allied jumpers were dropped into the Netherlands to occupy the bridges until land forces arrived. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering Operation Market Garden, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WeAreNATO
    GlobalGateway
    OperationMarketGarden

