Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade DES paves the way for safer roads with field sobriety test training

    Fort Meade DES paves the way for safer roads with field sobriety test training

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Jasmyne Ferber 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Officer Robert Harvey, observes Sgt. Charles Boatwright, a wet lab volunteer, as he performs a one-leg-stand test on June 22, 2023. The one-leg-stand test, one of three components of a field sobriety test, measures a suspects balance. (U.S. Army Photo by Jasmyne Ferber, Fort Meade Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 16:27
    Photo ID: 8182098
    VIRIN: 230626-A-OL973-2936
    Resolution: 2464x1640
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade DES paves the way for safer roads with field sobriety test training, by Jasmyne Ferber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Meade DES paves the way for safer roads with field sobriety test training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Sobriety training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT