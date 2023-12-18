Rebar is prepped and ready for placement for the Chicago Harbor lock floor construction
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 16:29
|Photo ID:
|8182096
|VIRIN:
|231220-O-JV047-5902
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|706.13 KB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Rebar is prepped and ready for placement for the Chicago Harbor Lock floor construction, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chicago Harbor Lock construction continues to preserve lock structure.
Engineer
Construction
LEAVE A COMMENT