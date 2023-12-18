Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rebar is prepped and ready for placement for the Chicago Harbor Lock floor construction

    Rebar is prepped and ready for placement for the Chicago Harbor Lock floor construction

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Rebar is prepped and ready for placement for the Chicago Harbor lock floor construction

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 16:29
    Photo ID: 8182096
    VIRIN: 231220-O-JV047-5902
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 706.13 KB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rebar is prepped and ready for placement for the Chicago Harbor Lock floor construction, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chicago Harbor Lock construction continues to preserve lock structure.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Engineer

    Construction

    TAGS

    USACE Chicago

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT