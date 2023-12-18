Love, Death and Regrowth

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Briley, a perianesthesia technician assigned to the 673d Surgical Operations Squadron, poses for a portrait at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Briley uses her personal experiences to help advocate for improved mental health, suicide awareness and resilience amongst service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

