Love, Death and Regrowth

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Briley, a perianesthesia technician assigned to the 673d Surgical Operations Squadron, poses for a portrait at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Briley uses her personal experiences to help advocate for improved mental health, suicide awareness and resilience amongst service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)
12.15.2023
12.27.2023
|8181908
|231215-F-UN330-1013
|6741x4494
|11.11 MB
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|4
|0
