    Love, Death and Regrowth

    Love, Death and Regrowth

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Briley, a perianesthesia technician assigned to the 673d Surgical Operations Squadron, poses for a portrait at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Briley uses her personal experiences to help advocate for improved mental health, suicide awareness and resilience amongst service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

    This work, Love, Death and Regrowth, by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Love, Death and Regrowth

    TAGS

    mental health
    Mental and Behavioral Health
    resiliency
    Resilience
    suicide awareness
    suicide prevention

