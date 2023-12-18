Hap Arnold Star receives paint refresh

The Hap Arnold Star in front of the 11th Wing headquarters building is freshly painted as part of a base revitalization project on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 16, 2023. Henry “Hap” Arnold was an aviation pioneer, the only U.S. Air Force general to hold a five-star rank and the only officer to hold a five-star rank in two services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

