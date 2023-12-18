Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hap Arnold Star receives paint refresh

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith 

    The Hap Arnold Star in front of the 11th Wing headquarters building is freshly painted as part of a base revitalization project on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 16, 2023. Henry “Hap” Arnold was an aviation pioneer, the only U.S. Air Force general to hold a five-star rank and the only officer to hold a five-star rank in two services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 12:08
    TAGS

    Air Force
    Aviation
    Hap Arnold

