The Hap Arnold Star in front of the 11th Wing headquarters building is freshly painted as part of a base revitalization project on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 16, 2023. Henry “Hap” Arnold was an aviation pioneer, the only U.S. Air Force general to hold a five-star rank and the only officer to hold a five-star rank in two services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 12:08
|Photo ID:
|8181815
|VIRIN:
|231016-F-JY834-1017
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.79 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hap Arnold Star receives paint refresh, by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
