911th CS gives it's appreciation to custodial staff

Lt. Col. Bennett Reid, the commander of the 911th Communications Squadron, poses for a photo with the Achieva custodial staff, November 16, 2023. Beyond a simple lunch, Reid personally conveyed gratitude to the custodial team by presenting each member with the 911th CS patch as an expression of gratitude toward the base custodial staff. (courtesy photo)

