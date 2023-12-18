Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    911th CS gives it's appreciation to custodial staff

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Bennett Reid, the commander of the 911th Communications Squadron, poses for a photo with the Achieva custodial staff, November 16, 2023. Beyond a simple lunch, Reid personally conveyed gratitude to the custodial team by presenting each member with the 911th CS patch as an expression of gratitude toward the base custodial staff. (courtesy photo)

