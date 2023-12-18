Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jayhawk at night in Albert Whitted Airport.

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Lt. Scott Kellerman 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Kodiak

    An Air Station Clearwater MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter on the runway at KSPG Albert Whitted Airport.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 00:36
    Photo ID: 8181466
    VIRIN: 230928-G-KY713-3936
    Resolution: 5092x6367
    Size: 22.48 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jayhawk at night in Albert Whitted Airport., by LT Scott Kellerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

