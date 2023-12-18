Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-60T in Cold Bay

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Lt. Scott Kellerman 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Kodiak

    Air Station Kodiak MH-60T Jayhawk off-airport landing training near Forward Operation Location Cold Bay, Alaska.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 00:36
    Photo ID: 8181464
    VIRIN: 230110-G-KY713-2237
    Resolution: 4950x6188
    Size: 22.94 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-60T in Cold Bay, by LT Scott Kellerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

